The Saints are optimistic that Thomas (illness) will be able to suit up Sunday at Indianapolis, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

After avoiding any sort of practice limitations this season, Thomas was tacked on to New Orleans' injury report Saturday as questionable to play Week 8 due to an illness. The team will have more intel about his ability to be active Sunday once he arrives at Lucas Oil Stadium, likely after he goes through a pregame workout. Thomas' status will become clearer when the Saints post their list of inactives about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.