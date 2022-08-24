Thomas (hamstring) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas thus appears to be trending toward missing the Saints' preseason finale against the Chargers on Friday. If the starting wideout indeed sits out the contest, his next chance to see game action will arrive in Week 1, against the Falcons.
