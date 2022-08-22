Thomas (hamstring) didn't practice Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas also didn't practice Sunday, with Terrell noting that coach Dennis Allen didn't offer much in the way of specifics regarding the wideout's status other than to say that Thomas will be back out on the field with the teammates when he's ready to go. With that in mind, it's possible the 29-year-old will be held out of Friday's preseason finale against the Chargers.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not likely to play Friday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Expected full-go for Week 1•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Doesn't suit up Saturday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Dominates Wednesday's practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Expects to bounce back strong•