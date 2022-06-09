Saints coach Dennis Allen doesn't expect Thomas (ankle) to participate in June minicamp, Rod Walker of the Times-Picayune reports.
The Saints still hope to have the two-time NFL receptions leader available at some point, but it won't happen during the offseason program. While he's been spotted at the team facility, Thomas still hasn't practiced or played since 2020, and he ended up needing another surgery on his problematic ankle after experiencing a setback in October or November. The Saints haven't commented on expectations for training camp.