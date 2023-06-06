Thomas (toe) was present for Tuesday's OTA practice.

A toe injury limited Thomas to three games in 2022, but he continues to progress as the coming season approaches. While his presence for OTAs is encouraging, coach Dennis Allen reiterated Tuesday that the team's main focus with regard to Thomas is getting the wideout ready for training camp. If he avoids any injury setbacks, Thomas -- who has played in only 10 contests over the last three seasons -- will have a chance to reclaim his key role in a New Orleans wide receiver corps that also includes Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, with newcomer Derek Carr now handling the team's starting QB duties. For now, however, Thomas will be limited, with Patrick Magee of the New Orleans Times-Tribune relaying that the 30-year-old worked off to the side with the Saints' signal callers Tuesday, simulating some routes.