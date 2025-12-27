Bell was elevated from the Saints' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year pro from Michigan joined the Saints' practice squad in early October and has now been promoted to the active roster. Bell's last in-game action came with the 49ers in 2024, when he appeared in nine contests and caught two of six targets for 22 yards across 105 offensive snaps. He's expected to play a depth role in New Orleans' wide receiver corps during Sunday's matchup against the Titans.