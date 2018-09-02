Seahawks' Austin Davis: Lands on IR
The Seahawks placed Davis (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic Seattle reports.
Davis was expected to get cut after the Seahawks traded for Brett Hundley, but the Seahawks found a place for him on injured reserve. He won't be able to play in the 2018 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement.
