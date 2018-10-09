Austin Davis: Released by Tennessee
The Titans released Davis on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
With Marcus Mariota now reasonably healthy after contending with an elbow injury and Blaine Gabbert having cleared the concussion protocol, there was no longer a need for the Titans to keep Davis around as a third-string quarterback. The 29-year-old didn't earn any snaps during his stint with Tennessee, which lasted just two weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...