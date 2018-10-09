The Titans released Davis on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

With Marcus Mariota now reasonably healthy after contending with an elbow injury and Blaine Gabbert having cleared the concussion protocol, there was no longer a need for the Titans to keep Davis around as a third-string quarterback. The 29-year-old didn't earn any snaps during his stint with Tennessee, which lasted just two weeks.

