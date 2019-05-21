Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Awaiting extension

Wagner will not participate in OTAs until he receives a contract extension, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

2019 will be the final year on Wagner's current four-year deal, and the 28-year-old has previously said he's "preparing like this is my last year as a Seahawk." Seattle has cap space after trading Frank Clark -- even after giving a record-breaking deal to quarterback Russell Wilson -- and Wagner hopes to get an extension that beats fellow inside linebacker C.J. Mosley's haul of a five-year, $85 million deal. Wagner has said that he will still be present at Seattle's OTAs and that he will still lead the defense and coach up the young players from the sidelines, he just won't participate himself.