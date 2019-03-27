Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Discussing extension

Coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks and Wagner have opened discussions for a contract extension, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.

Arguably the best off-ball linebacker in the league, Wagner is a much better player than C.J. Mosley, who recently joined the Jets on a five-year, $85 million deal that includes $43 million fully guaranteed. Mosley's contract leaves the Seahawks in a tricky spot, with their 28-year-old superstar linebacker entering the final year of a four-year, $43 million extension. Averaging 146.3 tackles, 6.7 passes defensed, 2.3 sacks and 1.3 interceptions over the past three seasons, Wagner surely expects that his next contract will be comparable to Mosley's, or perhaps even a bit larger. Carroll believes the re-signing of outside linebacker K.J. Wright will help smooth negotiations with Wagner.

