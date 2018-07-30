Prosise is off to a strong start at training camp, getting most of the first-team snaps in the two-minute offense, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are rightfully getting most of the attention with their battle for the starting job, but the Seahawks also need to decide which of their running backs will handle passing downs. While an obvious fit in terms of skillset, Prosise has played just 11 games in two seasons and hasn't done much of note since Week 11 of 2016. The team could turn to scatback J.D. McKissic if Prosise once again proves incapable of staying healthy.