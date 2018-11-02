Coach Pete Carroll suggested Carson (hip) may come down to a game-time decision Sunday against the Chargers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "[Carson]'s just got a little groin thing he's feeling," Carroll said Friday after practice. "He got through the day. He practiced every day this week. We've just got to make sure on game day that he's OK. If not we'll go with other guys and move forward. We'll see."

Carson is listed as questionable following a mid-week addition to the injury report, logging limited practices both Thursday and Friday. It's noteworthy that Carroll sounds so uncertain about the running back's availability, considering the Seahawks coach has a lengthy history of relaying unjustified optimism to the media when discussing injuries. Of course, Carroll may just be trying to create a diversion in the other direction, so it's best to treat Carson as a true game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 EST kickoff. Mike Davis memorably put up a 21-101-2 rushing line and 4-23-0 receiving line when Carson was held out Week 4 against Arizona due to a hip injury. Carson is also listed with a hip injury this week, though Carroll referred to it as a groin issue.