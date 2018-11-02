Seahawks' Chris Carson: Could be game-time decision
Coach Pete Carroll suggested Carson (hip) may come down to a game-time decision Sunday against the Chargers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "[Carson]'s just got a little groin thing he's feeling," Carroll said Friday after practice. "He got through the day. He practiced every day this week. We've just got to make sure on game day that he's OK. If not we'll go with other guys and move forward. We'll see."
Carson is listed as questionable following a mid-week addition to the injury report, logging limited practices both Thursday and Friday. It's noteworthy that Carroll sounds so uncertain about the running back's availability, considering the Seahawks coach has a lengthy history of relaying unjustified optimism to the media when discussing injuries. Of course, Carroll may just be trying to create a diversion in the other direction, so it's best to treat Carson as a true game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 EST kickoff. Mike Davis memorably put up a 21-101-2 rushing line and 4-23-0 receiving line when Carson was held out Week 4 against Arizona due to a hip injury. Carson is also listed with a hip injury this week, though Carroll referred to it as a groin issue.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Deemed questionable for Week 9•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited by hip again•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leads backfield again•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Remains starter in backfield committee•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leading rusher in crowded backfield•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Runs for season-high 116 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9