Carson rushed eight times for 58 yards and a touchdown, adding six receptions (seven targets) for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Vikings.

The Vikings absolutely dominated the time of possession game, leaving the Seahawks -- and in turn, Carson -- with fewer plays to accrue fantasy points. Fortunately for the running back's owners, he was able to power through what appeared to be a sure tackle for a 29-yard score. It is also worth noting that Carson has been more involved in the passing game this year, as his 21 receptions through five games puts him on pace to easily break 2019's career high of 37 catches. While we haven't seen any eye-popping single game performances yet, Carson remains a consistent starting fantasy back heading into the team's bye week.