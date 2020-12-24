Carson (foot) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Despite the Seahawks having Rashaad Penny (knee) back in action Week 15 for the first time this season, Carson logged a campaign-high 70 percent of the offensive snaps at Washington. Carson turned the elevated role into 17 touches for 69 yards from scrimmage, while Carlos Hyde made the most of his four touches with a 50-yard TD run, Penny had two carries for six yards, and DeeJay Dallas suffered a severe ankle sprain. Assuming Carson gets through the practice week unscathed, as he has for each of Seattle's previous four contests, he should be the team's lead back Sunday against the Rams.
