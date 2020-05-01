Seahawks' Chris Carson: Looking good for Week 1
Seahawks GM John Schneider reiterated Thursday that Carson (hip) is doing well and should be ready for the start of the season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Carson avoided surgery after his season-ending hip fracture in December, while backfield mate Rashaad Penny faces a much tougher rehab process after he suffered a torn ACL and other damage in his left knee. It's a good sign for Carson that the Seahawks haven't devoted significant cap space or premium draft capital to their backfield, with the offseason additions thus far limited to fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas and undrafted rookie Anthony Jones.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Expected to be ready Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Pleased with recovery progress•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Won't require surgery•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Officially lands on injured reserve•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Diagnosed with fractured hip•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Done for year•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty Trade Chart rich in rookies
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.