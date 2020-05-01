Seahawks' Chris Carson: Looking good for Week 1

Seahawks GM John Schneider reiterated Thursday that Carson (hip) is doing well and should be ready for the start of the season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carson avoided surgery after his season-ending hip fracture in December, while backfield mate Rashaad Penny faces a much tougher rehab process after he suffered a torn ACL and other damage in his left knee. It's a good sign for Carson that the Seahawks haven't devoted significant cap space or premium draft capital to their backfield, with the offseason additions thus far limited to fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas and undrafted rookie Anthony Jones.