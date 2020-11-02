Coach Pete Carroll said Carson will test out his foot Friday and evaluate him Saturday to determine if a return is possible Sunday at Buffalo, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carson was a game-time call for this past Sunday's game against the 49ers, but the running back ultimately didn't do enough to gain clearance to play with his mid-foot sprain. After not practicing at all last week, it appears he won't take the field this week until Friday, at the earliest. If he remains sidelined this weekend and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) joins him, the Seahawks seemingly will roll with DeeJay Dallas as their primary RB, with Travis Homer (knee) potentially acting as the backup for a second straight contest.