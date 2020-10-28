Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Carson (foot) will be held out of practice until the end of the week, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

This means Carson likely won't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but the ambiguous phrasing leaves the possibility that he could return to the field for Friday's session. The 26-year-old running back is dealing with a mid-foot sprain that makes him week-to-week, but Carson has played through a myriad of injuries in his career, including a knee sprain back in Week 4. However, he practiced during the week with the knee sprain, and it appears he'll take a different course of action this week. Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic believes that Carson is trending toward a game-time decision as a result, and fantasy managers should be prepared to pivot off Carson. It's tough to find a viable option in Seattle's backfield, however, as Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and Travis Homer (knee) won't be full participants in Wednesday's practice. DeeJay Dallas is the only running back with a clean bill of health heading into Sunday's matchup against San Francisco.