Carson (foot) rushed 11 times for 44 yards and caught both of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over San Francisco.

Carson finishes the 2020 regular season with 681 rushing yards and five touchdowns over 12 games. While this appears to be a step backward after eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark each of the last two years, the power back actually set new career highs in yards per carry (4.9), receiving yards (287) and receiving touchdowns (four) while missing four games due to injury. The 26-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, so it will be interesting to see if the Seahawks decide to uncharacteristically open the checkbook for anyone not named Russell Wilson. Carson could potentially land in another situation that is more conducive to a downhill runner like him, and his slight improvement as both a runner and receiver this season could move his fantasy arrow upward if that were to happen. In the meantime, he and the rest of the Seahawks will take on the Rams in the first round of the playoffs Saturday.