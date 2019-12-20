Play

Barton (thigh) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Barton is back on track to play Sunday against the Cardinals after being limited Wednesday with a thigh injury. With Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) trending down for Week 16, Barton could be in line for another start at strongside linebacker.

