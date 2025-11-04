White reverted to Seattle's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

White was elevated ahead of Sunday's win over Washington and made a big impact, catching one of two targets for a 60-yard touchdown. He also logged 29 yards on one kick return and was even credited with a tackle following a Sam Darnold interception. White logged 36 of Seattle's 51 offensive snaps in the contest, finishing second among the team's wideouts behind Tory Horton (37), though Jaxon Smith-Njigba (34 offensive snaps) remains the no-doubt alpha among the WR corps. Wideouts Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Jake Bobo (Achilles) and Dareke Young (quadriceps) all missed the contest, and the health of that trio will likely go a long way toward determining White's likelihood of being elevated again moving forward.