Parkinson (biceps) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The tight end will try to get another practice in Friday so he can play Sunday against the Commanders. Parkinson has been sharing snaps with Noah Fant and Will Dissly in the past four games. The fourth-year pro has 12 catches for 138 yards this season.
