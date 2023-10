Eskridge (suspension) was present at the Seahawks' facility Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Eskridge still has two more weeks before he can return to the field after he was handed a six-game suspension in August for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, but the wide receiver is allowed to be back in the building. Once active, Eskridge will operate as a depth option at receiver behind the likes of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.