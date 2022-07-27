Dallas is expected to compete with Travis Homer for a third-down role following news that Chris Carson (neck) will retire, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Dallas rushed 33 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns and reeled in 21 of 23 targets for 133 yards last season. However, he has out-snapped by Homer because the latter is a more dependable pass blocker while being a formidable pass catcher as well. The two will likely rotate in the backfield on passing downs, though neither running back should be counted on for fantasy purposes as long as Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker are active.