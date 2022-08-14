Dallas rushed 10 times for 73 yards and caught his lone target for a 17-yard touchdown in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. He also returned two kicks for 41 yards.

Dallas didn't play on offense until the second half, as he was the third Seahawks running back to take the field after rookie Kenneth Walker and Travis Homer. As it stands, Dallas and Homer are competing for the No. 3 running back spot, which will focus mostly on third downs, and Homer seemingly has the edge because of his pass-blocking ability. Fantasy managers shouldn't depend on either back, however, as Walker and Rashaad Penny (groin) should take a bulk of the workload when healthy.