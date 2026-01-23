Arroyo (knee) was activated from the injured reserve list Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Arroyo has been sidelined for the Seahawks' last five contests due to a knee injury sustained in Week 14, but it now appears he's ready to return for the NFC Championship game against the Rams. The 2025 second-round pick from Miami has had a solid rookie campaign, catching 15 of 26 targets for 179 yards and a touchdowns across 13 appearances. Now fully healthy, Arroyo is expected to operate as Seattle's No. 2 tight end Sunday, playing behind AJ Barner.