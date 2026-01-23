Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Activated Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arroyo (knee) was activated from the injured reserve list Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Arroyo has been sidelined for the Seahawks' last five contests due to a knee injury sustained in Week 14, but it now appears he's ready to return for the NFC Championship game against the Rams. The 2025 second-round pick from Miami has had a solid rookie campaign, catching 15 of 26 targets for 179 yards and a touchdowns across 13 appearances. Now fully healthy, Arroyo is expected to operate as Seattle's No. 2 tight end Sunday, playing behind AJ Barner.
More News
-
Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Staying on IR for divisional round•
-
Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Practicing in full•
-
Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Practice window opens•
-
Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Sidelined until postseason•
-
Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Ruled out to face Colts•