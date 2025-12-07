Arroyo (knee) will undergo more imaging in the near future to determine the severity of his injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Arroyo suffered a knee injury in the first half of the team's victory, ultimately failing to return to action. The rookie could be set to miss action moving forward, and if that's the case, Nick Kallerup would be a top candidate to operate as the top reserve option at tight end behind AJ Barner.