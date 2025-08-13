Oluwatimi (back) did not participate in Tuesday's training camp practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Oluwatimi has been working through back tightness, which caused him to miss the Seahawks' preseason opener against the Raiders on Thursday. His continued absence at practice puts him in jeopardy of missing Friday's exhibition contest against the Chiefs. Jalen Sundell drew the start at center Thursday and would be in line to do so again against Kansas City if Oluwatimi isn't cleared to play.