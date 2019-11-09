Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Logs full practice Friday
Diggs (hamstring) practiced in full Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Diggs looks ready to make his Seahawks debut in Week 10 against an impressive 49ers' offense. It is unclear if head coach Pete Carroll will keep Diggs on some kind of role restriction given his inexperience within Seattle's defensive scheme, but a player as effective as Diggs is unlikely to be held out of the gameplan altogether. Brad McDougald and Marquise Blair are currently listed as the Seahawks' starting safeties.
