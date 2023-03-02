Dissly (knee) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said at this week's NFL Scouting Combine that Dissly "damaged a bone on the outside of his knee" but won't need surgery for the issue, and that the tight end should be good to go for training camp. Carroll said that Dissly is "doing really well and making progress," which is positive news considering the unusual nature of his injury. Barring any setbacks, Dissly appears on track for the start of the 2023 campaign.