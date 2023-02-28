Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Dissly (knee) won't need surgery and should be ready for the start of 2023, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dissly caught 34 passes for 349 yards and three scores across 15 regular-season games before ending the 2022 campaign on IR due to a knee contusion. He opted to avoid surgery initially, and it appears the issue is healing well on its own. While Carroll saying the tight end will be ready for the 2023 campaign is certainly encouraging, it's still possible Dissly is sidelined or limited throughout offseason work.