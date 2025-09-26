Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Questionable for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Smith logged a pair of limited practices Thursday and Friday following a DNP due to rest on Wednesday. If the veteran tight end is unable to play in Dublin, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington would handle tight-end duties for Pittsburgh. Smith is averaging a career-worst 5.4 yards per catch this season but does have 12 grabs for 65 yards and one touchdown through three games.
More News
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Three catches against Patriots•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Splits targets with Freiermuth•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Finds end zone in team debut•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Ready for Week 1•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Returns to practice•