Smith (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Smith logged a pair of limited practices Thursday and Friday following a DNP due to rest on Wednesday. If the veteran tight end is unable to play in Dublin, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington would handle tight-end duties for Pittsburgh. Smith is averaging a career-worst 5.4 yards per catch this season but does have 12 grabs for 65 yards and one touchdown through three games.