Dowdle (toe) was not spotted during the open viewing window of Friday's practice, Ray Fittipaldo reports.

With Dowdle now absent from the open portion of practice after not participating Wednesday or Thursday, he's looking shaky for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals. Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is also banged up, but he seems to be doing better than Dowdle and could thus be tasked with a large workload for Week 3. The Steelers also have Travis Homer on the roster and Lew Nichols on the practice squad as backfield alternatives, though Homer has largely played special teams throughout his NFL career, while Nichols is a 2023 seventh-round pick with one regular-season appearance to his name.