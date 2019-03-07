Ted Larsen: Released by Dolphins
Larsen was released by the Dolphins on Thursday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Larsen was one of the team's most unreliable offensive linemen last season and his release nets over $2 million in cap relief.
