Stroud (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, at this stage of the week Stroud remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but the QB is expected to be cleared ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts. Friday's final Week 13 injury report is slated to reveal whether Stroud heads into the weekend with a designation, but barring a setback it looks like he's poised to see his first game action since Week 9.