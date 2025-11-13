Stroud (concussion) isn't practicing Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Per Wilson, Stroud, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol, is still experiencing symptoms, a context that has Davis Mills trending toward starting at QB for the Texans in Sunday's game against the Titans. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Stroud heads into the weekend with any chance to suit up versus Tennessee or is ruled out in advance of Houston's upcoming short week ahead of next Thursday's contest against the Bills.