Stroud (concussion) participated in practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Texans' upcoming injury report will reveal Stroud's official participation level, but Wilson indicates that the QB is expected to clear the NFL's concussion protocol at some point this week. Stroud has missed three straight games, but in the event that he is cleared for Week 13 action, Davis Mills -- who has gone 3-0 while filling in -- would be in line to return to working as Houston's No. 2 signal caller.