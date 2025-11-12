Stroud remains in the concussion protocol but was in the building Monday as Houston prepares for Week 11 against Tennessee, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stroud, who sat out last week's win over the Jaguars, suffered a concussion in the Texans' loss to the Broncos in Week 9. He'll need to practice twice without exhibiting any concussion symptoms. The club will hold practices Wednesday, Thursday, a walk-through Friday and a final practice Saturday.