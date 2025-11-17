Stroud is still in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol Monday and his availability for Thursday's home game against the Bills remains uncertain, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stroud has missed two straight games and now faces a short week of preparation before Houston's appearance on Thursday Night Football, and he has yet to resume practicing. As such, if Stroud remains a non-participant Monday, it will forebode Davis Mills drawing another start. Even if Stroud gets back on the practice field Monday there are no guarantees he'll be available Thursday, as before returning to game action the 2023 first-round pick will need to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist.