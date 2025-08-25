Ogunbowale is expected to earn a roster spot in the initial 53-man roster projection compiled by DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com.

This is not shocking news, as Ogunbowale has organizational history on his side. He's filled a third-down role for the last three seasons in Houston and served on special teams. He's even been used as an emergency kicker. There could be an early-season bump in activity if Joe Mixon (ankle) opens the regular season on the non-football injury list.