The Texans hope to retain Johnson for 2021, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson put together a fairly solid inaugural campaign in Houston, with 1,005 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns, but he was also limited to 12 appearances due to injuries. The 29-year-old carries an $8.8 million cap hit for 2021, per Spotrac.com, a figure which Wilson notes the Texans want to bring down. Johnson only carries a $2.1 million dead cap figure, so if he's unwilling to agree on a restructured contract the team could cut him without much penalty, as happened to former backfield mate Duke Johnson on Friday. Agreeing to terms on a deal that would help him to stick around could be beneficial for Johnson, as he seems to have a clear path to a large workload in Houston but wouldn't be guaranteed that on the open market.