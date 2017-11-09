Texans' Eddie Pleasant: Piles up two sacks
Pleasant had four tackles (three solo), two sacks and one forced fumble against the Rams on Sunday.
Pleasant has never posted over a half sack in a season before, so he quadrupled that his career high Sunday. However, he's still the No. 3 safety in Houston and has only logged over 30 snaps in a game once this season, making it difficult to summon him in most fantasy formats.
