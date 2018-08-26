Eddie Pleasant: Released by Patriots
Pleasant was released by the Patriots on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Pleasant was a longshot to crack the 53-man roster in a Patriots secondary that is loaded at the safety position. The veteran could be a decent addition elsewhere, though, and New England gave him plenty of time to land a new contract with two weeks to go before the start of the regular season.
