Pleasant was released by the Patriots on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Pleasant was a longshot to crack the 53-man roster in a Patriots secondary that is loaded at the safety position. The veteran could be a decent addition elsewhere, though, and New England gave him plenty of time to land a new contract with two weeks to go before the start of the regular season.

