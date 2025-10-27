Bryant failed to haul in his lone target while playing 22 of the Texans' 80 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-15 win over the 49ers.

Though he's logged double-digit snaps in each of the Texans' ensuing six games since Cade Stover suffered a broken foot in the season-opening loss to the Rams, Bryant remains well behind starting tight end Dalton Schultz in terms of both usage and playing time. Through his six appearances, Bryant has been targeted just four times and has recorded a five-yard reception.