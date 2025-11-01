Bryant is expected to be the backup tight end in Sunday's game against the Broncos, as starter Dalton Schultz (knee, shoulder) logged a full practice Friday, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Even after Schultz sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans remained confident his starting tight end would get on the field before Sunday's game. Schultz is listed as questionable but is expected to play, which means Bryant should remain the backup.