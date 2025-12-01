Reed needs surgery after breaking a metal plate in his forearm during Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Reed had a metal plate in his forearm from his time at Penn State, and it was damaged while trying to bring down Jonathan Taylor in the Week 13 win. The rookie safety had just earned a starting spot after recording 12 total tackles and one fumble recovery in the Week 12 victory over the Bills. It's currently unclear how long Reed will be sidelined for, but it's unlikely that he's able to return for the Week 14 matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday.