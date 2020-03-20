Texans' Jaylen Watkins: Joins Houston
The Texans signed Watkins to a two-year, $3 million contract Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Watkins played a depth role in the Chargers' secondary in 2019, and he showcased competency when thrust into the starting lineup from Weeks 9-11 due to injuries. The veteran safety also possesses limited upside on special teams.
