Jaylen Watkins: Surprisingly cut
Watkins was released by the Chargers on Saturday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
This one was a bit surprising, as Watkins was expected to play a significant role as the team looked to replace Derwin James (foot). Instead, 2019 second-round pick Nasir Adderley will shoulder the extra snaps although it's possible Watkins could end up re-signing if the team needs depth in the secondary down the road.
