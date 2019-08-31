Watkins was released by the Chargers on Saturday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

This one was a bit surprising, as Watkins was expected to play a significant role as the team looked to replace Derwin James (foot). Instead, 2019 second-round pick Nasir Adderley will shoulder the extra snaps although it's possible Watkins could end up re-signing if the team needs depth in the secondary down the road.

