Watkins was released by the Texans on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's a bit surprising to see the Texans cut Watkins just a couple months into a two-year, $3 million contract, but it might be good news for the 28-year-old considering his former team, the Chargers, could be in need of safety help after the season-ending injury to Derwin James (knee). Watkins' versatility as a special teams player and flexible secondary member will likely afford him a contract with another team in the near future.