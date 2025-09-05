Noel is set for a larger role for the Texans on Sunday versus the Rams with Christian Kirk (hamstring) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) ruled out for the game, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Both Kirk's duties out of the slot and Berrios' as a punt returner appear as if they'll fall on Noel's shoulders in the latter's pro debut. A rookie third-round pick, Noel racked up an 80-1,194-8 line on 125 targets at Iowa State last season and also turned 13 punt returns into 199 yards (15.3 per), earning Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Year honors in the process. Noel, along with rookie second-rounder Jayden Higgins, will be in the mix for targets from QB C.J. Stroud behind top WR Nico Collins.