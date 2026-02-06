Noel finished the 2025 regular season with 26 catches (35 targets) for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and added six rush attempts for 12 yards.

In addition to being the No. 5 wide receiver for the Houston offense, Noel also recorded 799 yards on kickoff returns and 335 yards on punt returns. The rookie third-rounder established himself as a consistent and versatile player, participating in all 17 regular-season games as both an offensive weapon and special-teams contributor.